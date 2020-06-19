Greenbrier County Health Department stresses importance of wearing masks

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — There is more than 40 COVID-19 cases in Greenbrier County after an isolated outbreak at a local church and reports of exposure.

Dr. Bridgett Morrison, Health Officer for the Greenbrier County Health Department, reminded everyone of the importance of wearing masks. She said wearing a mask can help prevent you from unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to other people.

“Studies that we see look to be around less than two percent if everyone is wearing a mask,” Dr. Morrison said. “And so that’s one of the best ways we know that can truly limit the spread of this virus. That and staying home and continuing to social distance. But wearing a mask out in public is one of the best ways that we know.”

Morrison added it does not have to be a surgical mask. Anything that covers your nose and mouth works just as well.