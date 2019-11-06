Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department participates in No Shave for the Brave

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is participating in No Shave for the Brave throughout the month of November.

The No Shave for the Brave fundraiser benefits Child and Youth Advocacy Center. The money raised supports child abuse victims in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas County.

Sheriff Bruce Sloan said policy prohibits officers from having facial hair when in uniform.

“So, this is the one time during the year that they can actually grow a beard,” Sloan said. “The officers enjoy that.”

If you would like to donate to the cause or support a Greenbrier County Deputy, click here or visit the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.