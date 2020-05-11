Greenbrier Cut Flowers sold out on Mother’s Day

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier Cut Flowers sold out of flowers on Mother’s Day!

Owner of Greenbrier Cut Flowers, Chris Glover, told 59News they usually pre-order flowers for holidays. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, they were not expecting to have doors open by Mother’s Day. They relied on wholesalers in the area and their greenhouses.

“People were really grateful to get stuff to their mothers because they couldn’t come see them or go out and take them to dinner or to lunch or anything like that,” Glover said. “So, this was one of the only ways that people could actually send something to their mom for Mother’s Day or community with them or tell them I love you.”

Glover said the holiday ended up being very successful for Greenbrier Cut Flowers. He added it felt good to be able to bring joy to people during this time.