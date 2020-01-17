Greenbrier Valley Airport looking to re-brand

Featured News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Airport is looking to re-brand this year.

The airport will have a new image, a new logo, and a mission statement, which will appear on their website. Deborah Phillips, Chairman of Board of Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority, said they want to work closer with the community to promote the Greenbrier Valley, and hopes to bring more visitors to the area.

“Everyone has a brand. Everyone has a name,” Phillips said. “How you present that name and that brand is a way of being recognized by your customers and who you market to.”

Phillips said rebranding is important to the business and people can expect a design plan in two months. She said the total process may take around six months to complete.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting"

Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court"

Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign"

Beckley Mayor details re-election plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Mayor details re-election plans"

Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store"

Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News