Greenbrier Valley Airport looking to re-brand

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Airport is looking to re-brand this year.

The airport will have a new image, a new logo, and a mission statement, which will appear on their website. Deborah Phillips, Chairman of Board of Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority, said they want to work closer with the community to promote the Greenbrier Valley, and hopes to bring more visitors to the area.

“Everyone has a brand. Everyone has a name,” Phillips said. “How you present that name and that brand is a way of being recognized by your customers and who you market to.”

Phillips said rebranding is important to the business and people can expect a design plan in two months. She said the total process may take around six months to complete.