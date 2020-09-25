Greenbrier Valley Airport releases new logo

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — After years of trying to rebrand, the Greenbrier Valley Airport revealed its new logo on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Airport Board Member, Michael Rose, said new Director, Brian Belcher, was the driving force behind the rebranding.

“With Brian’s arrival here, it was the perfect opportunity to give him a project when he walked through the door and say, ‘move this forward,'” Rose said. “And as you can see, he’s done a wonderful job and this is just going to add to the success the airport already has.”

The logo consists of three parts: the airport call sign, the name of the airport, and the tagline, which can each be used as separate entities. The logo designer, Buddy Butler, even took the landscape of the Greenbrier Valley into consideration.

“Obviously, we’re in one of the most beautiful parts of West Virginia,” Butler said. “Obviously, wonderful outdoor recreation area, The Greenbrier Resort, all the things that we have here, but green and blue are really prominent colors here and a strong part of the landscape. So, we felt those colors were appropriate.”

Everyone who worked on the project determined the airport’s code was an essential part of the logo.

“If you search for Greenbrier Valley Airport, it wants you to put in LWB and it’ll come up,” Belcher said. “If you’re wanting to rent a car, it will give you the airport location, but it will use LWB. So we want to expand on that.”

Belcher said he wants the community to see that code and know what it stands for; besides standing for Lewisburg, it is the airport identifier.

Belcher added because of the airport’s location and the attractions nearby, they chose the tagline “Airport of the Virginias.”