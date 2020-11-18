Health officials remind people to avoid Emergency Rooms for COVID-19 testing

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As the COVID-19 pandemic pushes on, health officials in one local county are reminding people to avoid the Emergency Room for testing.

Scot Mitchell is the CEO of Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg. He told 59News people should use community testing at local clinics. He added going to the ER for a COVID-19 test is not helpful to ER staff or yourself.

“They have to do what’s called triage,” Mitchell said. “So, they will sort out the patients coming in and treat the most critical ones first. That’s what you want if you’re the person coming in with a heart attack or been in a car crash. You expect to get in before the person who came in just because they want to be tested for COVID.”

Mitchell said ER employees are already stressed when they prepare for incoming trauma. Clinics, like Robert C. Byrd Clinic, are an easy and quick way to get tested for COVID-19.