Hog Wild Bar-B-Que opens permanent location in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A local food vender celebrated the opening of its new permanent location in Greenbrier County on Sept. 22, 2020.

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que is typically a concession truck at the State Fair of West Virginia. Owner Billy Level told 59News he pulled their trucks off the road due to COVID-19 concerns. For the last four months, he worked on opening a permanent location in Fairlea.

“The timing was just never was right,” Level said. “With COVID and everything we’ve went through, the country’s went through in the last six months, it gives us an opportunity to try and see what we could do. This building became available, so we jumped at it and we’re gonna give it our best.”

Social distancing guidelines are being enforced when dining-in the restaurant. Hog Wild also offers a take out option and a drive-thru.