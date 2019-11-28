Holiday fun at The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Have you ever wanted to ride in a horse-drawn carriage through the snow just like a Hallmark Christmas movie? You can do that and more at The Greenbrier this holiday season.

Director of public relations for The Greenbrier, Cam Huffman, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Greenbrier Resort with plenty of holiday fun for the whole family.

“A lot of people come just for the day and enjoy it, a lot of people come sometime during the holidays to check out the decorations, have lunch somewhere and then go ice skating or on a sleigh ride and it really gets you in the holiday spirit,” Huffman said.

The ice rink is now open every afternoon, complete with hot coco!

“We turn on the lights at night and we have music playing, its really a festive atmosphere and we hope a lot of people come and enjoy it,” said Huffman.

Little ones can write letters to Santa in the toy store, where Greenbrier staff will be sure to send them to the North Pole.

What better way to enjoy the holidays than sipping hot coco while riding a horse drawn carriage, or a sleigh through the snow?

Driving the carriage is groom, Karl Diem.

“It’s a beautiful trip around the grounds where you get to see some of the golf courses see some of the private houses out there, its a very lovely trip,” said Diem.

Whether you are there for a long stay or just visiting for day, you can make holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

Click the link below for more information on times and availability: https://www.greenbrier.com/Activities.aspx