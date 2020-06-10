Incumbent Greenbrier County Commissioner wins Republican Primary

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One of the biggest races in Greenbrier County in the 2020 Primary Election was on the Republican ballot for a seat on the Greenbrier County Commission.

The race was between the current commission president, Lowell Rose, and Girlonza G. Scott. At the end of the night, Lowell Rose claimed that spot on the republican ballot.

“Winning the primary feels really special because I had a challenger in the primary,” Rose said. “Normally, as the incumbent, nobody runs against you. This time I had a challenger and I had a lot of things thrown at me.”

Rose will face Dan Withrow in the General Election in November.