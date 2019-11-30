Kids want tech for Christmas

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Each year there is a new toy or gadget on the top of everyone’s Christmas list. However, much has changed since the Cabbage Patch craze.

Thousands of shoppers packed the Crossroads mall on Black Friday looking to snag this year’s hottest items.

One little girl said an LOL Surprise Doll is at the top of her list. Her younger brother told 59 News he wanted a four wheeler.

Kids’ Christmas lists today look a lot different then their parents did.

“I want Frozen 2 dolls,” said Annabelle Bennett.

Cameron Shay said, “I want a Nintendo switch.”

Kids seemed to want mostly tech toys and gifts.

“Airpods,” topped Chase Shay’s list.

“I want a smart watch,” said Aubrey Myers.

The adult Black Friday shoppers reminisced on simpler toys from their childhood.

“My favorite toy when I was young was a kitchen set,” said one parent.

A grandfather shopping with his grandson said, “Trains, I liked trains.”

Myers’ mother, Stacey Myers, said, “Furbies!”

Charlene Newkirk said she loved receiving bicycles for Christmas as a kid.

Newkirk was shopping at GameStop for her son and grandkids, but she said when she was younger — kids were interested in different kinds of games.

“Those were our favorite things, bicycles, jack rocks, board games, monopoly and things like that,” Newkirk said. “Things you had to use your mind for.”

She said she is not a huge fan of all the video games and tech toys, but she still wants to spoil her grandchildren this Christmas.

“Because that’s what they want,” said Newkirk. “You usually just get what they want regardless.”

A poll by USA Today ranked Air Pods as the number one gift to buy this year. Employees at the AT&T in the Crossroads mall said they cannot keep them on the shelves.

While popular gifts today are more complex, people never forget their favorite Christmas present. Anne Queen said she still has the gift she received when she was a little girl.

“My favorite Christmas gift as a kid was a porcelain doll that I wanted forever, there was five girls in our house, it was hard to get them and I got one, and I loved it…and I remember it,” said Queen. “It’s got a green dress, I love her!”