Lewisburg Holiday Parade brings community together

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — ‘Tis the season for Holiday Festivities to get everyone in the Christmas Spirit.

Lewisburg will be having its holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Lineup will start at 11:30 a.m. on Lee Street. The parade begins at 1 p.m. and will go through downtown Lewisburg on Washington St., which is already starting to look festive.

City Manager, Jacy Faulkner, said the parade is something everyone looks forward to year-round.

“The city of Lewisburg loves having events. It’s part of the reason people love living in Lewisburg,” Faulkner said. “We have all of these community events that bring people together. It’s what Lewisburg is known for so we’re really happy to help organize this event for our community.”

Many organizations in the area will be participating in this year’s holiday parade, including Santa.

If you would like to participate in the parade, head to the line up on Saturday to get signed up.

