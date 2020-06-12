Lewisburg on ballot for Best Small Town Food Scene

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lewisburg is on the ballot for the Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Small Town Food Scene.

Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau Communications Manager, Valerie Pritt, said Lewisburg is ranked at number five as of Friday. She said it is no surprise Lewisburg is on the list because there is a wide range of restaurants to choose from.

“I think it’ll invite people to come in right now, or think about Lewisburg as a place to come visit,” Pritt said. “People are looking for small towns to visit with less population, a lot of outdoor recreation and that’s exactly what we have here in the Greenbrier Valley.”

Voting will run until June 29, 2020 and the top 10 will be announced on July 10, 2020. People can vote once a day. To vote, click here.