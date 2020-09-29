Meadow Bridge seniors discuss voting for first time

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The first Presidential Debate is taking place on Sept. 29, 2020 and for many, this election will be their first time voting.

Seniors at Meadow Bridge High School in Fayette County were registered to vote through the school. They said watching the debate is something everyone should do, regardless of how they feel about the candidates.

“I feel like you got something you can change the voice of who leads you,” Senior Hunter Claypool said. “You have an opinion on what happens.”

“I already have someone in mind, but I think that it needs to be listened to because you never know,” Senior Gavin Dunbar said. “Votes could change.”

Both Claypool and Dunbar said voting for the first time feels good because their voices are being heard.