Miller’s Nightmare and Haunted Farm canceled for 2020

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A Halloween staple for those living in the Lewisburg area is cancelled this year.

Miller’s Nightmare and Haunted Farm announced the fright fest will not be happening in 2020. Manager Berkley Miller told 59News the decision wasn’t made lightly. He said they felt it was important to protect the community and close this season.

“This year, we actually built a whole new indoor facility. It was a basement. It’s 2,000 square feet,” Miller said. “We were finishing that up now and it actually has a slide in it that people will slide down into the dark.”

While Haunted House fanatics will not be able to enjoy Miller’s Nightmare and Haunted Farm this year, Miller said next year will be bigger and better.