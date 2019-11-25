Parade date change helps small businesses on Mercer Street

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton’s annual Christmas Parade is quickly approaching, but this year it will happen on a different date. The change is a strategic move for the local economy.

Every year, the Princeton Christmas Parade marches down Mercer street on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Tammy Dotson, owner of Hattter’s books on Mercer street, said it is something everyone looks forward to.

“We really enjoy the Christmas parade every year We love seeing the floats and listening to the bands,” Dotson explained.

The parade draws hundreds to Mercer Street where locals can enjoy the holiday spectacle, as well as check out the many unique small businesses nearby.

“People window shop, and a few of the stores are open during the parade so people can come and browse after the parade is over,” said Dotson.

Small businesses, like Dotson’s book shop, play a large role when it comes to economic growth in the area. That is why community leaders opted to combine the parade with Small Business Saturday on November 30, 2019.

“I think its wonderful to have the parade during small business Saturday because its all about a community event and small business (Saturday) is about our small communities and supporting your local businesses and your neighbors, because we’re all neighbors here,” said Dotson.

67 cents of every dollar spent on Small Business Saturday stays in the community. Combined with the parade, Dotson said she plans to put her best foot forward on Saturday, with special discounts and gift bags.

Dotson said she is very involved in the small business movement and loves being a part of the Grassroots District on Mercer street.

“It is a privilege to do business with the community here and share the street with so many great businesses,” said Dotson.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on November 30. This year’s parade is themed “A Silver-screen Christmas” celebrating our favorite Christmas movies.