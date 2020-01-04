Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — State Sen. Chandler Swope grew up in Welch at a time when business was booming and the population strong. Today the population is less than 20,000 and thousands of dilapidated homes are blocking a potential tourism industry.

Swope’s mission to clean up McDowell County could soon come to fruition.

McDowell County’s declining economy and population over the years left thousands of abandoned buildings, and city officials, like Mayor Harold McBride of Welch ,with a huge problem on their hands.

“When you come down 52, I hate to use this term, but I don’t know how else to say.. it looks like a third-world country,” McBride said.

He said these collapsing buildings are standing in the way of economic growth.

“If you want to get these people to come, we have got to get it cleaned up,” said McBride.

Swope’s proposed bill would make room in the state’s budget to deal with abandoned buildings and allow counties and municipalities like Welch to apply for those funds.

“It will be operated under the DEP and the state and/or federal funding will go into that program and it will become a funding source that cities and counties can apply to get funding to do this demolition of abandoned properties,” Swope said.

Swope estimated there are nearly 8,000 dilapidated structures in McDowell County. However, tearing them down can be a complicated process.

“Some of them are being lived in, unfortunately, and they’re really bad, they’re a health hazard and there’s still people living in them,” McBride said. “So you have to buy these out and the other ones that are not being lived in you have to get permission.”

McBride said the bill would be a tremendous help. Swope said he hopes the project will take off this summer, and McBride said he is ready now.

“If the funding comes through, I know that the county and the city of Welch are ready to start tomorrow….we can start taking them down tomorrow,” said McBride.

Swope said they would budget $35 million a year for the project, which he said is relatively manageable for the state’s general revenue budget of $4.7 billion. He also said the Governor’s office is in favor of the project.

The bill will be introduced to the West Virginia Legislature in February.