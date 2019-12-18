Psychiatrist talks suicide prevention in teens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Last year, two teens at Richlands High School committed suicide six months apart. After an extensive investigation, Tazewell County deputies charged their parents with felony child neglect.

According to the report, both teens were treated for psychiatric disorders, but their parents did not continue treatment or follow safety plans.

A local psychiatrist said these tragedies are often preventable if the proper steps are taken. Beckley Psychiatrist, Dr. Ahmed Faheem, with Appalachain Psychiatric Services, said he saw an increase in teen suicides over the last decade.

He said it is vital to pay attention to the signs. Some of those include, sudden change in behavior, irritability, anger, and destructive behavior. He said if you notice any of these signs, do not take the risk, get professional help as soon as possible. It is important to continue monitoring a teen even after treatment.

“The bottom line is, it doesn’t have to happen,” Faheem said. “They can be treated, it is a preventable condition, there are a lot of red signs or signals that people can pick up on.”

Faheem said parents should reach out to school counselors, teachers, and mentors to try and build a team of support around their teen.

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE: 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988