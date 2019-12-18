Psychiatrist talks suicide prevention in teens

Featured News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Last year, two teens at Richlands High School committed suicide six months apart. After an extensive investigation, Tazewell County deputies charged their parents with felony child neglect.

According to the report, both teens were treated for psychiatric disorders, but their parents did not continue treatment or follow safety plans.

A local psychiatrist said these tragedies are often preventable if the proper steps are taken. Beckley Psychiatrist, Dr. Ahmed Faheem, with Appalachain Psychiatric Services, said he saw an increase in teen suicides over the last decade.

He said it is vital to pay attention to the signs. Some of those include, sudden change in behavior, irritability, anger, and destructive behavior. He said if you notice any of these signs, do not take the risk, get professional help as soon as possible. It is important to continue monitoring a teen even after treatment.

“The bottom line is, it doesn’t have to happen,” Faheem said. “They can be treated, it is a preventable condition, there are a lot of red signs or signals that people can pick up on.”

Faheem said parents should reach out to school counselors, teachers, and mentors to try and build a team of support around their teen.

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE: 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Two Fayette County students receive scholarship to attend space camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Fayette County students receive scholarship to attend space camp"

Deputies need help finding suspect in armed robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies need help finding suspect in armed robbery"

Psychiatrist talks suicide prevention in teens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Psychiatrist talks suicide prevention in teens"

State troopers in Princeton give out $100 to lucky drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "State troopers in Princeton give out $100 to lucky drivers"

Lack of sleep, excessive electronic use tear down teens' mental heath, specialist says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of sleep, excessive electronic use tear down teens' mental heath, specialist says"

Wyoming County community asked to conserve water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County community asked to conserve water"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News