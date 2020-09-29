Rainelle community members say lack of police presence creates feeling of unrest

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — The people living in Rainelle are demanding answers from City Council members. At a Town Hall Meeting Monday, September 28, 2020, their concerns were brought to light. A big issue: a lack of police presence in the town.

Community members said they do not feel safe. Currently, the Rainelle Police Department is operating with a staff of two: the Chief and one Sergeant.

59News spoke with Jaclyn Johnson. She told 59News she had her car broken into Monday night. Johnson said she called police, but no one was on duty. She said they still have yet to file a police report.

“Actually my mother and I, we just drove up.. Nobody on duty,” Johnson said. “So I’ve called another local police officer and they’re still waiting to take the report.”

Johnson is not the only one worried. Melissa Manning, another resident of Rainelle, said a lack of police presence is keeping bigger issues in the forefront.

“I don’t have the fear of what’s going on as bad as some of the people do,” Manning said. “I understand their fear. I understand and respect their concerns, but there does need to be more of a presence made.”

Town Recorder Bill Bell said he does not want his community to be afraid.

“We live in a community that has elderly people in it and they’re fearful to live in their own homes or even come out and get the mail out of their mailboxes,” Bell said. “I think it’s unacceptable that our community has to live in fear.”

Rainelle Police Chief Dean Fankell provided this statement:

“When this administration took office fifteen (15) months ago, the Rainelle Police Department had a staff of four (4) full-time officers and a vacant part-time position. Currently, our Police Department is only staffed with two (2) full-time officers due to certain members of the Town Council refusing to allow the vacant positions to be filled while at the same time pointing their fingers and blaming the Mayor, Police Chief, and Police Department for all the Town’s issues. Meanwhile residents and businesses within the Town continue to be charged a ‘municipal fee’ that is supposed to include police protection. In last night’s council meeting, Recorder Bill Bell claimed that the ‘municipal fee’ could not be used to pay for labor, but it’s surely not being used for any other purpose either. In a recent council meeting he (Bell) bragged about how much money he had saved the Town. Residents and business owners deserve better from the Town, instead of the continued childish games and personal attacks upon the Mayor and Police Chief all while hoarding money in a bank account.” Dean Fankell

When the city of Rainelle will get additional officers remains to be seen.

People 59News spoke with said the issue could stem from bigger administrative issues.

59News also reached out to Mayor Jason Smith to get his side of the story. We have yet to hear from him.