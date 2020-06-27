Resort at Glade Springs hosts first Enrichment Camp

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The Resort at Glade Springs held its first original Enrichment Camp on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Within the Enrichment Camp, kids were able to choose between a S.T.E.M. and theater program. Both included a one hour culinary session with the resort’s executive chef.

Administrators within the camp said they are enforcing social distancing guidelines with campers by giving them their own tables, six feet apart from one another.

“I think it’s just to get the kids out of the house, give the parents a break, just to get them with other children,” Bridget Gibson, Special Events Coordinator for The Resort at Glade Springs, said. “Stimulation of any type during this time is a positive asset.”

The camp ran from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Look out for an announcement about a second camp, which will be posted on Glade Spring’s social media accounts.