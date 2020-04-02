Robert C. Byrd Clinic tests nearly two dozen patients per day

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Testing for COVID-19 has been open at Robert C. Byrd Clinic’s Mobile Clinic for almost two weeks.

Currently, there are four positive cases of COVID-19 in Greenbrier County. Three of the cases are travel related and the fourth person contracted the virus by having contact with known travelers.

Dr. Lauren Miller, Medical Director for Robert C. Byrd Clinic, said they see about 20 patients a day. She also said they tested about 160 patients in the last two weeks.

“We’re expecting it to rise unless everyone bands together and flattens the curve and doesn’t leave their home,” Dr. Miller said. “Then we will gladly not be busy, we would love to not be busy.”

Their mobile clinic is open to sick patients from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those wanting to get tested do not have to be a patient.