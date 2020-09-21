Staff disinfect Greenbrier West after positive COVID-19 case

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — After a Greenbrier West student tested positive for COVID-19, the Greenbrier County Board of Education made the executive decision to close the school until Wednesday for cleaning.

A press release from Greenbrier County Schools stated:

“Although health officials determined it safe for students and staff to re-enter the school immediately, school officials transitioned students to full-remote learning through September 23 to ensure that every precaution is taken for the safety of students and staff.” GREENBRIER COUNTY SCHOOLS

George Brooks, the Director of Operations for Greenbrier County Schools, said students at Greenbrier West moved to a virtual learning model utilizing Google Classroom.

“Our number one priority’s to make sure everyone’s safe, our students and our staff,” Brooks explained.

Before they could disinfect the school, staff had to clean their classrooms from top to bottom. To disinfect, they are using HydroStatic Sprayers. Brooks said these sprayers give the liquid a positive charge so it sticks not only to surfaces, but even those hard to reach places.

“All surfaces, hopefully, are negative and it’ll wrap around that surface whether it’s a chair arm or a seat,” Brooks said. “It causes it to wrap around so it gets areas that you may miss accidentally or if you’re spraying with a regular sprayer.”

Brooks said they have three buildings which needed to be cleaned and disinfected. While the school was deemed safe to enter, Brooks said they will not take any chances.

Students, faculty and staff are reminded to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and to follow cleaning protocols regularly. All extra-curricular activities and athletics are canceled through Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The student and those who had close contact are quarantined.