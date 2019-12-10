Study conducted by WVDHHR finds high obesity rates across the state

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A study conducted by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources found obesity rates are higher in Fayette, McDowell, and Logan Counties. Rates were tracked constantly for 15 years by the Cardiac Project.

Despite efforts to promote healthy eating and exercise, childhood obesity rates are continuing to climb throughout the state. Kristin McCartney, a WVU Extension Specialist in Public Health, said promoting healthy eating at a young age does make a lasting impression.

“We get reports back from parents that say ‘Basically my kid’s kinda shaming me for drinking mountain dew,'” McCartney said. “I mean, the kid can really be a tool to educate their parents.”

One of the recommended ways to encourage kids to drink more water is by infusing water with fruit and showing how much sugar is actually in those drinks kids love so much.

DISCLAIMER: WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program’s work is supported by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.