The Village Wine Shop brings back Virtual Wine Tasting

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Local Wine Shop is closing, but wine lovers can take a breath, the store has new owners!

The store is being renamed The Village Wine Shop. To go along with their new name and ownership, the Virtual Wine Tasting series returns for the Winter.

The first round is this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will be joined by Rexine Connor, a Regional Sales Manager with Crimson Wine Group.

To sign up for the Virtual Wine Tasting, you can stop by the shop, call 304-536-0013, or send an email to annie@yourvillagewineshop.com.