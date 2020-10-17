Two arrested for break-in at Auxier Farm

CANNELTON, WV (WVNS) — Two people were arrested and charged with crimes related to a break-in at Auxier Farm in the Cannelton area of Fayette County on Oct. 1, 2020.

Benjamin A. Stewart of Clay County was charged with Breaking & Entering, Grand Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony for his role in the incident. Stewart was already being held in the Central Regional jail on unrelated charges.

Jonathan McGlothlin, also of Clay County, was charged with the same offenses. He was arrested in Clay County by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. He was unable to post bond and was taken to jail to await court proceedings.

All of the custom made firearms were recovered. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the Clay County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.