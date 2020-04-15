Upgrades coming to Greenbrier Valley Airport

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Airport is getting some upgrades over the next few months.

During the week of April 13-19, 2020 crews are repainting the lines on the runways. The airport will also begin its Taxiway Alpha Project. This project is estimated to take 170 days and involves replacing all of the lights, signage, and wiring on the taxiway.

Airport Director, Brian Belcher, said the project will continue throughout the summer months.

“The lighting system that’s in there now was probably put in, I want to guess…maybe when the airport was built,” Belcher said. “I’m guessing probably in the 70’s. So, it’s much needed replacement for all that equipment that’s out there right now.”

Belcher said these upgrades will help pilots flying in and out of the Greenbrier Valley Airport.