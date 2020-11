FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If you shop at the Walgreens in Fairlea, the store will soon close it’s doors.

The store will officially close on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Walgreens will close at it’s regular time. The pharmacy will close at three.

Those who use this location for prescriptions will now use the Walgreens on Seneca Trail South in Lewisburg.