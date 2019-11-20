Want to give back this holiday season? Here’s how to volunteer for Toys for Tots

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Help make the holidays brighter for a kid in your community by volunteering for Toys for Tots.

Volunteers are needed now for Toys For Tots of Southern West Virginia to unbox and organize toys, and set up the distribution site. Nearly 700 families applied for the program which means a lot of volunteers are needed to fulfill their Christmas wishes.

Pamela Vines is the assistant LCO of USMC Toys for Tots. She said volunteering is an incredibly rewarding experience.

“I think every child on Christmas morning deserves to receive a new bright shiny toy,” said Vines. “I think it is our obligation to send a message to that child that he or she has never been forgotten.”

People can volunteer Monday through Friday at the Beckley Auto Mall. Call Pamela Vines at 304-640-4726 to set up a time!