WVU student from Princeton receives ‘life changing’ award

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local man earns a prestigious fellowship.

WVU senior and Princeton native, Dylan Vest, is one of 30 students in the nation selected for the Thomas R. Pickering Fellowship from the U.S. Department of State. The fellowship pays for graduate school, guarantees paid internships with the state department, and provides a job in the foreign service as a diplomat once his masters is complete.

Vest, who is a first-generation college student, called the award ‘life-changing.’

“I’ve always wanted to serve my country as a diplomat and move to a new country for a few years,” said Vest. “This is what I always wanted to do, but it is very difficult to get into the foreign service without one of these fellowships. I worried about how I was going to be able to afford grad school and how I was going to get into the foreign service, but this fellowship gives me financial security and job security.”

The fellowship helps students from disadvantaged backgrounds. There were 844 applicants.