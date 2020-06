PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County school administrators created a task force to plan for the start of the school year this fall.

The task force consists of parents, teachers, service personnel, principals, school nurses, and central office staff.

Together, they will come up with a plan to safely get kids back to school with the help of guidelines from the WV Department of Education. This plan will then be submitted to the Wyoming County Board of Education for approval.