Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat"

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — A mother in Wyoming County claims her son was the target of a “racial threat” at Wyoming East High School. Now, she is demanding action from the school and law enforcement.

“He shouldn’t have to go through this just to get an education,” said Erica Ayers.

Ayers said her son discovered the drawing in the locker room at Wyoming East High School when he was there to play basketball on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Her son is mixed-race and plays for Westside High School.

The drawing includes her son’s name, with an arrow pointing to the stick figure.

“It was a racial threat of him hanging from a noose and to me…they crossed a line,” said Ayers.

She reported the drawing to authorities. Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney, Mike Cochrane, said deputies are investigating.

“We have a senior officer with Wyoming County Sheriffs Department who is looking into the investigation, he’s going to pull all the videos and do an intensive investigation,” Cochrane explained.

The Wyoming County Board of Education released a statement that said these drawings and their origin will be investigated, and any necessary action will be taken. Ayers claimed this was not the first time her son was targeted while playing basketball at the school.

“Last year, before we were heading to East, I received a phone call that a video had surfaced on Snapchat and it was kids chanting ‘Hang Jace! Hang Jace!,” said Ayers.

She said she feels administrators failed her son by letting that behavior continue. She wants better for her kids, better for the school system, and better for the community in which she grew up.

“There is no room for being racist or bigots in this town.. I mean something has to change,” said Ayers.