Nexstar stations to collect donations for Feeding America

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Nexstar Media Group’s television stations across the country will mark Hunger Action Month by creating local stories, generating awareness through a promotional campaign, and raising funds for Feeding America’s network of food banks across the nation.

Nexstar’s 199 owned and serviced television stations in 116 markets across the U.S. will be asking their viewers to donate to Feeding America in September to help their neighbors in needed.

For 40 years, Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs throughout the country.

As food insecurity rates reach their highest levels ever, the Feeding America network of food banks has risen to meet the need, feeding 42 million people at risk of hunger, including 13 million children and 7 million seniors. Since the start of the pandemic, food banks have seen more people turning to them for help, with an average increase of 55% more demand. Feeding America helped provide 6 billion meals to people in need in 2020.

“These problems have been made much worse by the pandemic, with millions of families suddenly unsure of whether they will have enough to eat on a daily basis,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the next three years, Nexstar and the Nexstar Charitable Foundation have committed to donating $2 million dollars in air time and financial support to help Feeding America fight hunger and food insecurity, and we look forward to using our powerful national and local digital and broadcast platforms to raise awareness about these issues and to drive volunteer efforts in the communities we serve.”

Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security, educates the public about the problem of hunger, and advocates for legislation that helps protect people from going hungry.

“We are grateful to Nexstar for helping to increase public awareness of and engagement with the issue of hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “As the pandemic continues to hurt the communities we serve, we commend Nexstar for their commitment to helping people facing hunger.”

Just $1 can help provide at least 10 meals to kids, families and individuals facing hunger. As you’ll see when you click on the donation link, you can target your donation to specific zip code to ensure your money stays in the local community.

98% of all donations raised for Feeding America go directly into programs serving people in the U.S.