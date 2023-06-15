Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
69°
Sign Up
Beckley
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
Politics from The Hill
Traffic
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Outdoors & Wildlife
Press Releases
Top Stories
Dancing firemen in Beaver on Founders Day
Top Stories
Professional heroes help when hunger strikes for …
Georgia man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sodomy …
Two charged in connection to Dee Ann Keene case
Join 59News for our 2023 Founders Day Fill the Boot …
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Desk
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Winter Weather Desk
StormTracker 59 Power Outage Map
StormTracker 59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker 59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Hunting & Fishing Forecast
Pollen Report
#WeatherTogether
Top Stories
Sensational sunny Saturday as the cooler than average …
Video
Top Stories
A weather gift of sunshine for Father’s Day Weekend!
Video
Showers are back for Friday, but plenty of dry time …
Video
3 dead after tornado hits Perryton Thursday afternoon
Video
Awesome weekend ahead for Father’s Day!
Video
County By County
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
McDowell County
Mercer County
Monroe County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
Summers County
Wyoming County
Tazewell County (Virginia)
Top Stories
Dancing firemen in Beaver on Founders Day
Top Stories
Professional heroes help when hunger strikes for …
Georgia man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sodomy …
Two charged in connection to Dee Ann Keene case
Join 59News for our 2023 Founders Day Fill the Boot …
Crime
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
LIV Golf
Top Stories
Live updates | Tom Kim shoots 29 to tie the lowest …
Top Stories
US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited …
Top Stories
Security tight for Vegas Golden Knights victory parade, …
Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves …
WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on …
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion …
We’re All In This Together
2023 Founder’s Day of Caring: 59News Fill The Boot Drive
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Missing People
Pet Walking Forecast
Recalls
Remarkable Women
#WeatherTogether
Contests
2023 Senior Spotlight
59News Umbrella Giveaway
A Gas of a Giveaway
Backyard BBQ
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
I Love The U.S.A Photo Gallery
Summertime Grocery Giveaway
Contest Winners
Digital Exclusives
Alexa Flash Briefings
Crime in the Coalfields Season 2
Crime In The Coalfields Season 1
Gaming News
Entertainment News
Snackable Video Center
BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Founder's Day 2023
Dancing firemen in Beaver on Founders Day
Top Founder's Day 2023 Headlines
Professional heroes help when hunger strikes for ‘Fill …
Join 59News for our 2023 Founders Day Fill the Boot Drive
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly motorcycle accident
Murder investigation underway in Mercer County
What are the top 10 Police dog breeds?
WV in top ten states obsessed with aliens
Rape is one of the most underreported crimes—here’s …
New Zelda title: Tears of the Kingdom is Nintendo’s …
Huggins charged with DUI in Pittsburgh
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Daily
SIGN UP NOW