BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– If you have ever driven through Beaver during the 59News annual Founders Day event, you have probably seen some dancing firemen and women.

Will Davis is the Public Information Officer for the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. Year after year he and his crew volunteer their time to help 59News raise money for the United Way. Davis mentioned that this is a fun way for him to give back to his community.

I enjoy it. It’s a way to give back to the community. You know Southern West Virginia means so much to me. I wasn’t born here but I was raised here, and I call Southern West Virginia my home and a chance to give back to my community is great. Will Davis, Public Information Officer for Beaver Volunteer Fire Department

If you couldn’t make it out to one of 59News’ three locations to donate, you can donate online through the United Way of Southern West Virginia.