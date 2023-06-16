PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Fill the Boot succeeds because people come together to give, to volunteer, and to make a difference for your neighbors.

Professional heroes in our communities also answer the call to make sure nobody goes hungry. The men and women of the Princeton Rescue Squad are here for us when help is needed the most. They came out to the Princeton location recently.

“We go into a lot of homes, and we see a lot of situations you know that just, a lot of times, it just tugs on your heart, sometimes, if you see families going without meals, or kids not having dinners, or moms and dads going without dinners so they can feed their kids. It happens a lot more than people think,” said Mark Brooks, CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad.

Princeton Rescue Squad continues to serve the Mercer County region.