BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– 59News is giving back to local food banks during our annual Fill the Boot Drive on June 17, 2022. If you can’t come see us in one of our three locations, there are still many ways to help the United Way.

Trena Dacal, the Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, said the organization is always looking for people who want to help out their community. You can volunteer your time or drop off food, clothing or shoes at your local United Way.

You can also give a monetary donation through their website.