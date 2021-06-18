Want to give back? United Way has some ideas to help out

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– 59News is giving back to local food banks during our annual Fill the Boot Drive on June 18, 2021. If you can’t make the event, there are still many ways to help the United Way.

Trena Dacal, the Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, said the organization is always looking for people who want to help out their community. You can volunteer your time or drop off food, clothing or shoes at your local United Way. You can also give a monetary donate through their website.

“We have a donate link that goes through PayPal. They can make an immediate donation there; it is completely safe and secure. They can choose to make it a monthly donation, where we will bill monthly to them,” Dacal said.

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, they will host another event with ACE Adventure called Gritty Chicks. All of the donations they receive will go right back into the community.