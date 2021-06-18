What exactly is Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring?

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Every year, Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of WVNS, sets out to make every community better as part of their nationwide Founder’s Day of Caring.

Founder’s Day of Caring is an annual event where company employees donate their time to help benefit the communities they serve. News stations across the country will be out performing different community service acts as a part of the annual event.

59News is partnering with the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley to host our annual Fill the Boot Drive. Crews will be in Fairlea, Princeton, and Beaver collecting donations. All of the money raised will go to local food pantries across the area.

This year’s event falls right on Nexstar’s 25th anniversary. The broadcast organization now owns, operates, or provides sales and news to 199 television stations in 166 television markets.