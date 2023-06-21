MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Twelve years ago, in 2011, West Virginia football won the Big East title for the last time.

Head coach Dana Holgorsen appeared to be in prime position to maintain the momentum built by his predecessors Rich Rodriguez and Bill Stewart with the program making a move to the Big 12 Conference for the 2012 season. Holgorsen won 10 games in 2011, something Stewart never accomplished in the three years prior. All signs pointed upward.

It was also the last time the Mountaineers won a conference title on the gridiron.

In their inaugural Big 12 season, the Mountaineers went 7-6 in 2012, snapping a nine-year run of first- or second-place finishes in their conference. They won 10 games only once more in Holgorsen’s eight years at the helm.

Hindsight reveals that WVU football’s successful run in the early 21st century ended with the first modern wave of conference realignment. The Big 12 pool of competition was simply more talented. The Mountaineers earned a spot in the upper echelon of the sport thanks to a decade of Big East success.

That “glory period,” one of the best in WVU football history, began 20 years ago during the 2003 season in the unlikeliest of fashions.

Sustaining momentum

The Mountaineers went 9-4 in 2002 after posting a 3-9 record in 2001. RB Avon Cobourne set the Big East career rushing record with 5,164 yards on the ground in four years with WVU, but he departed in 2003. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Some could argue that 2002 marked the rejuvenation of WVU football. In his second year in Morgantown, head coach Rich Rodriguez produced the best turnaround in the NCAA in 2002 when he improved WVU to 9-4 after a bowl-less 3-8 season in 2001.

“[Rodriguez] resurrected the school’s program far faster than anyone could have imagined,” Jorge Milian of the Palm Beach Post noted in his 2003 Big East preseason preview. “Rodriguez’s no-huddle spread offense looked gimmicky in his rookie year as head coach in 2001. [In 2002], it was virtually unstoppable.”

The season ended in a Continental Tire Bowl loss to Virginia, but the rapid turnaround excited fans in Morgantown. It had been nearly 10 years since Don Nehlen’s second undefeated regular season, and the taste of success still lingered like the red grease on a bag of pepperoni rolls.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, had a long road ahead to please the masses. For starters, 22 players, including 11 starters, expired their eligibility after the 2002 season.

“Now the question becomes: Was it smoke and mirrors or did West Virginia really become that good?” Street & Smith’s 2003 College Football Preview

The most notable departure was Avon Cobourne, who set the Big East career rushing record with 5,164 yards on the ground in four years with the Mountaineers. In his senior season, Cobourne led WVU to a conference-best 283 rushing yards per game.

Rasheed Marshall and his dual-threat skillset at quarterback was the anchor of the returning crop of players. In his 2002 breakout season, Marshall threw for over 1,600 yards, ran for 666 more, and accounted for 22 touchdowns. He threw just five interceptions, but there was still doubt surrounding his arm talent.

“Teams are going to load the box and force us to throw the football,” Rodriguez said. “We’ll have to throw the ball and keep them off-balance. The key is how much success do we have in the run

game and how risky do we have to be. I don’t mind taking risks and throwing it every time if we have to. Rasheed is prepared to do that and we have prepared for it.”

Athlon Sports predicted WVU to finish the season ranked No. 4 in the Big East, and No. 40 nationally.

In that projection, WVU freshman offensive lineman Dan Mozes — a future WVU Hall of Famer — and sophomore receiver Chris Henry did not receive any mention. Cornerback Adam “Pac Man” Jones was merely name-dropped.

In 2003, West Virginia WR Chris Henry (#5) became the second player in WVU history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He is pictured above with HC Rich Rodriguez in 2004 at Rutgers Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The Gauntlet

The rematch against No. 20 Wisconsin to open the season was a daunting one. The Badgers won the first leg of the home-and-home series in 2002 by a score of 34-17, and the 2003 Wisconsin team looked just as dangerous, even with the game taking place in Morgantown.

If there was any doubt that senior running back Quincy Wilson could fill Cobourne’s shoes, it was silenced against the Badgers. Wilson rushed for two touchdowns to give the Mountaineers a 17-10 lead at the end of three quarters, and he finished the game with 24 carries for 105 yards. He suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter that kept him off the field in the most pivotal moments of the game.

Marshall finished the game with just 98 yards passing on just 10 completions after also being sidelined with an injury for much of the game.

With its two best players injured, WVU was no match in the second half, and Wisconsin and running back Anthony Davis (167 yards) completed a comeback to win 24-17.

The Mountaineers pounded a lesser Eastern Carolina team 48-7 in a game that saw the emergence of the late Chris Henry at wide receiver. Henry hauled in his first two passes of his career, both of which went for touchdowns in a 69-yard performance from the emerging sophomore.

He went on to rack up 10 touchdowns and 1,006 receiving yards on the season, which was just the second time in WVU history that a receiver collected over 1,000 yards receiving.

“Concerns [about WVU] include Marshall’s touch passes, a questionable receiving corps and depth along both lines. But after last season’s turnaround (from 3-8 to 9-4, tied for the country’s best), expectations are running high in Morgantown.” 2003 Athlon Sports College Football Season Preview

In week three, the Mountaineers hosted Cincinnati for the 13th matchup in the history of the two schools. WVU carried a nearly perfect 11-0-1 record against the Bearcats going into the September meeting at Mountaineer Field.

Both defenses showed out, with just three touchdowns being scored between both teams. Marshall connected with Henry and Travis Garvin for scores, but he also threw two interceptions. He and Wilson were limited to just 75 yards combined on the ground.

The difference came on special teams, where WVU kicker Brad Cooper missed an extra point, and field goal attempts from 41 and 48 yards out. The Mountaineers dropped the game 15-13 for their first loss to Cincinnati.

WVU (1-2) then traveled to College Park the next week to play an equally downtrodden Maryland (1-2) team led by Scott McBrien, the former Mountaineer QB who transferred out of Morgantown following his freshman year.

McBrien produced one of the best performances of his season by throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown in just three quarters of work. He also ran for a 43-yard touchdown. The Terrapins scored 34 unanswered points to throttle WVU 34-7.

WVU backup quarterback Charles Hale saw action in the third quarter, and running back Kay-Jay Harris scored a garbage-time touchdown. Paul Meyer of the Post-Gazette wrote that the WVU offense was “virtually nonexistent.”

WVU Quarterback Rasheed Marshall #2 ended up throwing a career-high 1,729 yards in 2003 with 15 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He also ran for over 300 yards and four scores. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

At 1-3, there wasn’t a worse time to play the No. 2 team in the country. Miami throttled WVU 40-23 in 2002 en route to an undefeated regular season and a BCS National Championship appearance against Florida State.

The one-win Mountaineers went into the Orange Bowl and battled Miami better than any other team in the Big East in 2003 or the previous season.

Both teams went back and forth all game long, and Wilson stunned the crowd when he broke through the line of scrimmage for a 33-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the game. The extra point put WVU up 20-19.

ESPN.com notes that WVU was “poised to pull off the biggest upset in a season of upsets,” if they beat Miami. The Hurricanes hadn’t lost a regular-season game in over three years. They had a streak to protect.

With under a minute to play, WVU safety Brian King was called for a pass-interference penalty, which set up Miami in field-goal range. Rodriguez burned all three of his timeouts to try to ice the kicker, but Miami’s John Peattie nailed the game-winner, with 22-20 the final score.

WVU fell to 1-4. A potential win for the ages quickly turned into another tally in the loss column that quadrupled its next-door neighbor across the hyphen.

MIAMI – OCTOBER 2: The University of Miami defense brings down quarterback Rasheed Marshall #2 of the West Virgina Mountaineers during a game on October 2, 2003 at The Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. Miami won 22-20. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

The Streak

Whatever spark that was lit during the Miami game was enough to generate change in the Mountaineer offense. The next week at Rutgers, all facets of the offense showed off in a 34-19 win over the Scarlet Knights.

The young and inexperienced offensive line boosted Quincy Wilson to one of the biggest outings of his career. Wilson rushed for over 180 yards with three touchdowns. Marshall and Henry also connected for an 83-yard touchdown.

The Mountaineers finally had a legitimate win (ECU had recently fallen to 0-4) on its résumé. A 2-4 record was better than 1-5, but there was a long road ahead to bowl eligibility, let alone a conference title.

If there was any chance at salvaging the season, a win over undefeated No. 3 Virginia Tech in Morgantown would go a long way.

The Mountaineers were only three weeks removed from barely missing the college football upset of the decade against Miami. This time around, they would play a top-five opponent in Mountaineer country.

WVU was coming off a bye week, but routines would be thrown out the window for the Black Diamond Trophy Game in 2003. Because of Big East-ESPN TV contracts, the biggest rivalry in the Virginias was scheduled for a Wednesday night in prime time on ESPN.

WVU RB Quincy Wilson #3 seamlessly replaced Avon Cobourne as WVU’s feature back. He rushed for 1,380 yards and 12 scores as a senior in 2003. He is pictured above in 2002 against Miami. (Photo By Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

“We’re the only game on TV. Every single person in the country [had] their eyes on [us],” Marshall said. “Who would’ve thought West Virginia would beat Virginia Tech that night?”

Fact: The WVU-Virginia Tech game was far-and-away the most meaningful football game in the United States on October 22, 2003. Also a fact: It did air simultaneously with Game Four of the 2003 World Series between the Marlins and Yankees in a series-tying game billed as Roger Clemens’ farewell from baseball.

WVU never trailed in a 28-7 victory over the previously unbeaten Hokies. The Mountaineers kept hold of the Black Diamond Trophy for the second year in a row.

Running back Quincy Wilson and receiver Travis Garvin combined for 295 all-purpose yards and two scores. Marshall’s 93-yard touchdown connection with Garvin remains the second-longest pass play in WVU history.

Safety Brian King recorded two interceptions.

The stories are rich to this day. Tales of never-ending parties and players laughing through the throat-searing pain of pepper spray used to hoard off rowdy fans on Mountaineer Field dominate the lore from a memorable night. It was also a key impetus in one of WVU’s most memorable winning streaks.

The season was back on track.

If anybody knows anything about the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy, it's Rasheed Marshall.



The former #WVU star quarterback looked back on his bouts with Virginia Tech on Mountaineer GameDay: pic.twitter.com/3y6IsS1yWy — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) September 22, 2022

If the WVU offense found its stride in the Rutgers and Virginia Tech games, it became Haile Gebrselassie for the rest of the season. Marshall and Co. erupted for five-straight games of 34 points or more to finish the regular season. Fans jeered at Rodriguez’s “gimmicky” offense in 2001, then saw it take a back seat to Cobourne in 2002. Now, the fast-paced attack was a well-oiled machine, and the wins followed.

The Mountaineers combined convincing wins over UCF (36-18) and Boston College (35-28) to extend their winning streak to four games, and move over .500 on the season.

WVU reached bowl eligibility with a dominant 52-31 victory over rival Pitt (No. 16 in the nation) and Larry Fitzgerald at Mountaineer Field. The Backyard Brawl outdrew the Virginia Tech game — also played at home and under the lights — by over 11,000 fans, making it the fifth-largest crowd in stadium history. The community had turned the page on the team’s measly start, and the hatred for Pitt fueled the fire.

Two-score victories over Syracuse (34-23) and Temple (45-28) completed a seven-game stretch — all wins — in which the WVU offense scored 32.86 points per game while allowing 21 on average. When they suffered their fourth loss of the season to Miami back in early October, they were averaging 21 points per game offensively.

West Virginia’s defensive back Lance Frazier, left, snags a pass intended for Boston College wide receiver Grant Adams, right, for an interception during a game between the Boston College Eagles and the West Virginia Mountaineers, at Alumni Stadium in Newton, Massachusetts. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2003. (Photo by J Rogash/Getty Images)

Big East Champs

Suddenly, the dainty 1-4 Mountaineers had turned into an 8-4 team ranked No. 23 in the nation.

Not long after the Hurricanes escaped the Mountaineers’ grasp, Miami dropped a 31-7 blowout loss to Virginia Tech. They then beat Pitt for the Panthers’ second conference loss of the season, though Pitt had recently defeated Virginia Tech, who then lost another game to Boston College.

One may ask, “Why is my head spinning?”

After a batch of conference chaos, all that was left at the top of the standings were Miami and the Old Gold and Blue, both with 6-1 records in the Big East. For the second time in its Big East tenure, and for the first time in a decade, WVU won a share of the conference title after starting the season 1-4.

Henry garnered Big East Rookie of the Year (and a second-team all-conference) nods, while Rodriguez earned Coach of the Year honors. Future WVU Hall of Famer Grant Wiley (99 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss) and safety Brian King (team-high six interceptions) collected First-Team All-Big East laurels, while Marshall and Jones (four interceptions, one touchdown) joined Henry on the second team.

When people reminisce about the 2003 season, they’ll remember it for a conference title and one of the greatest winning streaks in program history. They’ll remember the emergence of Marshall and Henry, Wilson’s run at Miami, and Wiley popping pads. They’ll remember what bars they closed down after the Virginia Tech win.

Just don’t ask them about the 41-7 Gator Bowl loss to Maryland.