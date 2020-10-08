2020 Backyard Brawl clash postponed as WVU reworks non-conference schedule

West Virginia men’s basketball’s winning streak over Pitt will remain at four games through this season as this year’s scheduled meeting in Morgantown is currently postponed, Bob Huggins confirmed Thursday.

Teams are permitted to schedule no more than 27 regular season games this season, which, including their 18 conference games, allows nine non-conference games for the Mountaineers to schedule. Some of those slots are already filled, including clashes in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, the Big 12/SEC Challenge and the three-game event in South Dakota in place of the Battle 4 Atlantis, with four remaining games to be scheduled.

In addition, there will be no exhibitions or scrimmages before the season starts, which means the first live action West Virginia faces will officially count on their record. That, along with some other things, is a bit frustrating to Huggins ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

“Here’s the problem: the problem is we already had a schedule,” he said. “[Director of Basketball Operations] Josh [Eilert] had done a great job, had us a great non-conference schedule, and then we had to just about totally blow it up and start all over again.”

Many conferences are still yet to release their parameters for the season, including whether or not they will even be allowed to play non-conference games. Others, like the Big 12, haven’t yet released their teams’ respective conference schedules.

All of this uncertainty has made it difficult for Huggins and his staff to plan for the next couple of months.

“It’s been as tough as I can remember in — how long have I been doing this — 43 years, I think,” Huggins said. “It’s been longer than I’ve been duck hunting.”

Huggins did know one thing for sure, however — his team’s scheduled meeting with Pitt will not happen this season.

“It’s been postponed, moved back, delayed, whatever,” he said. “That’s not gonna happen this year.”