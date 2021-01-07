2021 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships Relocated

The 2021 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, set to take place at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, have been relocated, as approved by the NCAA on Wednesday.

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams were tabbed to host the championships for the second consecutive season from March 8-10. The Mountaineers also hosted the zone meet in 2020, as a part of their inaugural season at the Aquatic Center.

West Virginia opens its 2021 season on Jan. 13 and 14 with a two-day dual meet against Pitt. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Panther divers visit Morgantown for the diving portion of the meet, while the Mountaineer swimmers travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to complete the dual at Trees Pool.

