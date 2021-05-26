2021 Olympic shooting team finalized

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University rifle sophomore Malori Brown and junior Jared Eddy participated in part two of the 2021 USA Shooting Smallbore Olympic Trials, from May 20-26, in Ft. Benning, Georgia.



Additionally, former Mountaineers Patrick Sunderman and Ginny Thrasher also competed in the competition.



Mary Tucker, Sagen Maddalena, Nick Mowrer and Sunderman each earned Olympic berths in three-position rifle Wednesday as the USA Shooting Smallbore Rifle Trials Part 2 wrapped up.



In total, the U.S. will now have 19 shooters at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Team USA qualified the maximum eight quotas for shotgun and rifle, plus five for pistol.



Scores from this week’s event were combined with those from Trials Part 1, which took place in fall 2019, to determine the Olympic team. In addition to shooters’ scores, they also earned points based on their finishing position in the finals.

Brown entered the competition with a part one score of 2323. She finished part two with a two-day total of 2341. Her total score of 4664 ranks her fourth overall and the second alternate for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The China Spring, Texas native, Brown saw a career-best score of 1182 on day two of competition.

Eddy began competition with a part one score of 2333. He shot a 2324 during part two and totaled 4657.

Additionally, Sunderman, of Farmington, Minnesota, is headed to his first Olympics. A member of the Army Marksmanship Unit, Sunderman, a sergeant, has been on active duty since June 2016. Before that, he had been a member of the West Virginia Army National Guard during his time at West Virginia University, where he won four NCAA titles. He finished in first place overall with a two-part score of 4699.

Thrasher finished third overall and will be the first alternate for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a two-part score of 4677.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.