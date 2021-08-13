2021 women’s soccer promotional schedule revealed

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team is set to welcome fans back to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, as it announces its promotional slate for the 2021 home season.

The Mountaineers open their campaign, as well as the 2021-22 WVU Athletics season, hosting Buffalo on Thursday, August 19, at 5 p.m. The match will be a Fan Appreciation Day to welcome Mountaineer fans back for the 2021-22 season. It also is the first of three Dollar Days planned for the year, with all tickets and select concessions available for $1 each.

Mountaineer Kids Club Day is slated for West Virginia’s contest against No. 4 Virginia on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. WVU Kids Club members can pick up their t-shirts at the match, and there also will be a Back to School Bash, where one lucky student, eighth grade and under, will win a bookbag filled with school supplies.

Several promotions are planned for Sunday, Aug. 29, as West Virginia hosts Duquesne at 5 p.m. The match will be a Camp Reunion Day, with free admission offered to youth in a 2021 women’s soccer summer camp t-shirt. It’s also Elementary School Day, and all local elementary schools will be given complimentary tickets. There also will be a 2021 women’s soccer schedule poster giveaway, as well as post-match autographs.

WVU Faculty/Staff night will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, when the Mountaineers take on No. 10 Penn State at 7 p.m. Free admission will be given to all WVU faculty and staff members who show their WVU employee ID, while the first 500 fans in attendance will receive free WVU thundersticks.

Additionally, the Beat Penn State Ticket Pack, featuring the women’s match against the Nittany Lions and the WVU men’s soccer team’s match against PSU on Friday, Sept. 3, is available. Fans can buy tickets to the matches for a special, online-only rate of $7, which will be good for admittance into both fixtures.

A Gold Rush is set for the Mountaineers’ match against No. 11 Georgetown on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. All fans are encouraged to wear gold, and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive gold shakers.

Pups on the Pitch is scheduled for West Virginia’s Sunday afternoon matchup against Saint Francis on Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. Fans wishing to bring their dog to the stadium must bring a completed attendance waiver with them. Dog Day attendance waivers can be found at WVUsports.com. The first 100 dogs in attendance will receive a WVU dog bandana. The match also is part of the Football and Futbol Weekend, where fans can bring their ticket stub from WVU football’s matchup against LIU on Sept. 11, to receive free admission.

Youth Soccer Day is set for Sunday, Sept. 19, with first kick against Kent State scheduled for 1 p.m. Fans who wear a youth soccer jersey will earn free admission, and a free postgame clinic for children ages 12 and under will follow the match. The Mountaineers will Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer and don gold arm bands during the match to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s. It will be another Football and Futbol Weekend, as fans who bring their WVU football vs. Virginia Tech ticket stub will receive free admission.

The Mountaineers open their Big 12 Conference slate against Iowa State on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. It’s Diversity and Inclusion Night, as well as International Student Appreciation Night, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite international soccer team jersey. It’s also the second Dollar Day of the year, with tickets and select concessions available for $1.

Women’s soccer Alumni Weekend kicks off on Friday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. It’s also Mental Health Awareness Night, as well as MAC Donor Weekend. Members of the Mountaineer Athletic Club can receive discounted tickets to the match.

Soctoberfest returns on Oct. 14, when WVU kicks against TCU at 7 p.m. The first 250 fans will receive a WVU koozie, and there will be a variety of Oktoberfest-themed food options offered at the concessions stands.

Multiple promotions are set for West Virginia’s match against Texas Tech on Sunday, Oct. 17. It is WVU’s annual Pink Match for breast cancer awareness, and all fans are encouraged to wear pink, as the team celebrates its annual fundraising efforts for the WVU Cancer Institute. It’s also a Dollar Day, and all tickets and select concessions will be available for $1 each, courtesy of WVU Medicine.

The Mountaineers’ match against Texas Tech also is Senior Day, and the squad will recognize its senior members following the conclusion of the contest.

WVU closes the 2021 regular season on Thursday, Oct. 28, with a match against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. It’s Halloween Night, and free admission will be offered for youth in a Halloween costume.

In anticipation of the 2021 season, fans can sign up for the Mountaineer Kids Club at WVUsports.com/kidsclub.

Tickets for all regular-season home matches are now on sale at WVUGAME.com. The WVU Soccer Scarf ticket package, which includes 10 tickets to be used at any women’s or men’s regular-season soccer match and an exclusive 2021 WVU soccer scarf, also is available for purchase at WVUGAME.com. Packages are just $35 and are available while supplies last.

Fans also can now purchase tickets online in advance for any home match by visiting WVUGAME.com and selecting the Print-At-Home or Mobile Delivery options.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter.