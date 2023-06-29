The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has released its 2023 football home game promotional schedule for this fall at Milan Puskar Stadium.



The home opener against Duquesne on Sept. 9 is a Coca-Cola Family Day. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.



WVU will play its third night game of the season on Sept. 16 when it hosts Pitt, for the first time since 2011, at Milan Puskar Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The Backyard Brawl matchup will be the Stripe the Stadium game.



Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game.



Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.



To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit wvusports.com/stripethestadium.



The annual Gold Rush game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 when the Mountaineers face Texas Tech, presented by GoMart. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear gold to the game. That morning before kickoff, the 2023 WVU Sports Hall of Fame class induction ceremony will take place in the Caperton Indoor Facility. The event is free and open to the public.



All alumni and friends are invited back to Morgantown on Oct. 21 as the Mountaineers welcome Oklahoma State for Homecoming, presented by Diversified Energy.



All fans are encouraged to wear blue Mountaineer gear as West Virginia battles BYU on True Blue Saturday, Nov. 4. The game, presented by WVU Medicine, will also be Military Appreciation Day and round out Mountaineer Week celebration on campus.



WVU’s final home game against Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 18, will be Senior Day, presented by Encova Insurance.



Season tickets are still on sale and can be purchased at WVUGAME.com. Mini-packages and single-game tickets go on sale in the coming weeks.