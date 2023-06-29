MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia’s quarterbacks will be throwing to a plethora of new targets on the outside this fall. Each of West Virginia’s top four pass catchers from last year, in terms of receiving yards, have exited the program this offseason. Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton are each pursuing professional football careers, while Kaden Prather and Reese Smith left via the transfer portal.

But as the paraphrased saying goes, “The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away.” WVU brought in four pass catchers through the portal, and added another via high school recruiting.

Our roster review series continues with a look at West Virginia’s WRs:

Returning contributors

Senior Cortez Braham

No returning wide receiver caught more passes (14) or had more receiving yards (147) last year than Cortez Braham. The Baltimore, Maryland, native appeared in 11 games, and started two, in his first year with the Mountaineers. His top performance came in Week 3, when he caught five passes for 60 yards against Towson. He also tallied four catches for 54 yards against Kansas State in November.

Braham was on the receiving end of a 40-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown during the Gold-Blue Spring Game in April. That play came roughly three weeks after head coach Neal Brown had this to say about the senior wideout: “I think he’s going to be one of our most improved players once we get to the fall. I think he’s going to be a guy we can count on.”

Junior Jeremiah Aaron

Brown believes that junior wideout Jeremiah Aaron has “big-play potential,” and that he can be an “every-down guy” for the Mountaineers this fall. Aaron caught 12 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown a season ago. His first and only WVU touchdown came against Towson. His most productive performance in a West Virginia uniform came a month later when he tallied three catches for 45 yards at Texas Tech.

Aaron was an NJCAA All-American in 2021 as a second-year freshman at Navarro Community College. He finished that season with 1,775 all-purpose yards in just 10 games. As Brown stated earlier this year, Aaron has big-play capabilities, but West Virginia is hoping to see him continue progressing leading up to the start of fall camp.

Redshirt sophomore Preston Fox

Could this be the season WVU fans see Preston Fox put together a performance like the one they saw during the 2022 spring game? Only time will tell for the Morgantown native. Fox appeared in 11 games last season and caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown, courtesy of Nicco Marchiol. Fox threw a touchdown pass in this year’s Gold-Blue game, though it’s not believed he will be called on to do that much, if at all, this fall.

Fox’s playmaking abilities consistently earned him mentions and praise from the coaching staff this spring. It was noted multiple times that he stood out or made “a couple of nice plays.” The West Virginia native does not figure to be on the first line of the depth chart this fall, though he will be expected to make plays when his number is called.

Notable offseason additions

Redshirt senior Devin Carter

Devin Carter is an experienced player with pro football aspirations and West Virginia ties. He was also brought to WVU to be the Mountaineers’ go-to wide receiver. Carter hauled in 25 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns last year at NC State. The year prior, he led the Wolfpack with an average of 17.9 yards per reception, and he was the team’s third-leading receiver during the 2020 season.

Listed as standing six feet three inches tall, and weighing 215 pounds, Carter recently told reporters he already feels “stronger all around, more flexible [and] faster” since coming to Morgantown. He hopes to show off his breakaway speed and downfield abilities this fall with WVU in ways he was previously unable to at NC State.

Senior Ja’Shaun Poke

Readers of our roster review series will likely see Ja’Shaun Poke’s name twice. Once as a wide receiver and once on special teams. (Stay tuned for that story.) The hope is that Poke’s speed will aid WVU in both facets of the game.

Offensively, Poke presents versatility to West Virginia play callers. As noted by Brown in the spring, the veteran wideout has the speed to beat defensive backs vertically downfield, but also has the elusiveness to break tackles near the line of scrimmage on short to intermediate routes. Staying healthy may be Poke’s biggest concern — he played in just eight games last year with Kent State (31 Rec, 362 Yds, 1 TD), and was limited for at least a portion of the spring practice schedule in Morgantown.

Freshman Rodney Gallagher III

Few players on the roster have as much hype and excitement surrounding them as true-freshman wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III. Gallagher, a multi-sport athlete in high school, played in the high school All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in January. Brown described the excitement surrounding the four-star recruit as the Rodney Gallagher effect. The Uniontown, Pennsylvania, product arrived on campus earlier this month. Brown stated in the spring that Gallagher will have opportunities to play and compete for a spot from the moment he stepped foot on campus.

“He’s going to have opportunities. He’s got to gain some weight and get stronger, but in fall camp, you know, he’s going to have some opportunities in the slot to be able to help us,” said Brown.

Rounding out the depth chart

Redshirt senior Noah Massey

Redshirt junior Graeson Malashevich

Junior EJ Horton

Redshirt sophomore C.J. Cole

Redshirt sophomore Davis Mallinger

Redshirt freshman Hudson Clement

Redshirt freshman Jarel Williams

Redshirt freshman Tyler Evans

Redshirt freshman Taran Fitzpatrick

Key departures:

Sam James – West Virginia’s leading receiver, in terms of yards, signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in May. The redshirt junior had his most productive season in Morgantown last year, registering a single-season-best 745 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged more than 16 yards per catch last year with the Mountaineers.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton – No WVU receiver had more receptions (62) than Bryce Ford-Wheaton last year. He also tallied a team-best seven touchdowns, four of which came in the first two games of the season. Ford-Wheaton signed with the New York Giants after the NFL Draft, and is expected to have a good chance to make the roster.

Kaden Prather – One of the most significant exits via the transfer portal on offense, Prather ended his time with the program in mid-December. He missed one game late in the year due to injury, but still finished second on the team in receptions.

