MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2024 NCAA Rifle National Championships are coming back to Morgantown later this year.

The two-day competition, set for March 8-9, will be held at the WVU Coliseum. Tickets are on sale for each day of competition at WVUGame.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for youth for all-sessions (all-day) and $10 for adults and $5 for youth (18 and under) for single sessions. A group rate will be offered for groups of 10 or more at a special rate of $5 per ticket.

All tickets are general admission. Additionally, tickets are valid all day, allowing fans to leave the facility and re-enter as needed.

The Mountaineers are serving as hosts to the championship for the second time in program history. WVU is the nation’s winningest program, having won 19 NCAA Championships, including five straight from 2013–17.