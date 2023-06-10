WVU offensive line coach, Matt Moore, looks out on the field during the 2023 Gold-Blue Spring Game (Photo: Ryan Decker)

For the second time in as many days, the West Virginia football team picked up a commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Friday, the team bolstered the future of the defensive line. Saturday, the future of the offensive line was improved.

Consensus three-star offensive lineman Kyle Altuner announced his commitment to the Mountaineers. He visited WVU last weekend, and needed just one week to mull over his other choices before landing on the Mountaineers.

The Olney, Maryland native is a standout for Good Counsel High School. He is a three-star center who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 284 pounds.

Rivals rates Altuner as the No. 22 player in Maryland. 247Sports has him as the No. 19 ranked player in the state and a Top 50 interior offensive lineman in the country.

ShaDon Brown and Matt Moore led the recruiting charge for WVU.

Altuner picked West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Maryland, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and others. He is the fifth commit in WUV’s 2024 recruiting class.