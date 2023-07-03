West Virginia’s 2024 recruiting class continues to grow.

Three-star safety/wide receiver Jay’Quan Bostic announced his verbal commitment to the Mountaineers Monday night on Instagram. He chose the Mountaineers over interest from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, and Syracuse, among others.

Bostic is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.com. ESPN does not have him rated, nationally. According to 274Sports’ composite rankings, Bostic is the 35th-best player in the state of Ohio, and a top 100 player at his position in the country.

ShaDon Brown led the recruiting efforts for West Virginia. Bostic took his official visit on June 19.

Bostic hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. He stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He lists himself as a safety on his social media, the same position 247Sports lists him. However, Rivals and On3 note the Taft High School product as a wide receiver.

With the addition of Bostic, WVU’s 2024 recruiting class now has 18 players, and remains ranked inside the top 40 in the country.