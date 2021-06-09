341 Mountaineers named to Spring Big 12 Honor Roll

The Big 12 Conference released its 2021 Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll with a total of 341 West Virginia University student-athletes appearing on the list. The conference recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 grade-point average (GPA) or higher from its member institutions during each semester.

Of the 341 Mountaineer student-athletes honored by the Big 12 for their hard work in the classroom, 90 recorded a 4.0 GPA in the spring semester.

The 90 Mountaineers named to the list with a perfect GPA of 4.0 include: Nathan Blasick, Chris Klein (baseball); Blessing Ejiofor (women’s basketball); Jake Abbott, Austin Brinkman, CJ Cole, Nicktroy Fortune, Zach Frazier, Casey Legg, Even Matthes, Kyle Poland (football); Kurtis Grant, Will Stakel (golf); Esperanza Abarca, Emily Holmes-Hackerd, McKenna Linnen, Abbie Pierson, Kianna Yancey (gymnastics); Molly McGhin, Sarah Osborn, Verena Zaisberger (rifle); Megan Casner, Grace Crankovic, Kaira Lay, Olivia Martinelli, Katherine McMullen, Ruth Mierzejewski, Lydia Nicolai, Megan Present, Emma Toy, Sydney VanAuken, Ryleigh Williams, Jessica Woy (rowing); Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi, Aaron Denk Garcia, Dyon Dromers, Kevin Morris (men’s soccer); Chloe Adler, Jordan Brewster, Juliana Lynch, Lilly McCarthy, Gabrielle Robinson, Grace Smith, Julianne Vallerand (women’s soccer); Jonathan Bennett, Ben Brooks, Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, PJ Lenz, Conrad Molinaro, Michael Sandner, Joe Schaefer, Ryen Van Wyk (men’s swimming and diving); Meredith Bolinger, Camille Burt, Kayla Gagnon, Emily Haimes, Kaelyn McClain, Jacqueline McCutchan, Tatum Peyerl, Abby Reardon, Abigail Riggs, Callie Smith, Ally VanNetta, Luisa Winkler (women’s swimming and diving); Hunter Bleser (tennis); Marianne Abdalah, Antigone Archer, Katelyn Caccamo, Katherine Dowie, Olivia Hill, Maria Kaylor, Peyton Kukura, Hannah Lipps, Ceili McCabe, Malina Mitchell, Lydia Moell, Petal Palmer, Avigail Radabaugh, McKenna Smith, Bree Warren, Megan Weaver, Charlotte Wood, Sada Wright (track and field/cross country); Audrey Adams, Athena Ardila, Alexa Hasting, Lindsay Proctor, Lacey Zerwas (volleyball); Killian Cardinale and Tucker Nadeau (wrestling).

The football team led all Mountaineer teams with 70 honorees, followed by the rowing and track and field/cross country teams with 33 members each on the honor roll. Other total student-athletes on the list include: women’s swimming and diving (26), wrestling (26), baseball (23), men’s swimming and diving (22), women’s soccer (21), men’s soccer (19), gymnastics (16), volleyball (15), women’s basketball (11), rifle (10), golf (6), tennis (6) and men’s basketball (4).

Fifty-seven Mountaineer student-athletes graduated in May with degrees, while nine others are expected to graduate this summer.

The Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll is recorded and released each semester and recognizes those Big 12 student-athletes who recorded a 3.00 or better GPA the previous semester.