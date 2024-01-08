The NFL regular season came to an end Sunday night, with Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills downing David Long Jr. and the Buffalo Bills to capture the AFC East crown.

Including Douglas and Long, a total of four former WVU football players on active NFL rosters made the postseason.

Rasul Douglas (CB) – Buffalo Bills

Wild Card Weekend game: (2) Bills vs. (7) Steelers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Since being traded to Buffalo in late October, Douglas made an immediate impact on the Bills’ defense. Highlighted by his two-interception performance against the Patriots, Douglas leads Buffalo in interceptions this year with four. Douglas has five interceptions on the year, and finished the season with 61 total tackles, three tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.

Douglas and the Bills will look for their first playoff victory over the Steelers since 1992.

Tony Fields II (LB) – Cleveland Browns

Wild Card Weekend game: (5) Browns vs. (4) Texans, Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Playing in his third year in the NFL, Fields tallied 34 tackles and a fumble recovery this season. He missed the first five games of the year, but finished the regular season on a high note. Fields tallied a game-high and season-high 10 tackles.

Fields and the Browns will travel to AFC South division winner Houston for the wild card round of the playoffs.

David Long Jr. (LB) – Miami Dolphins

Wild Card Weekend game: (6) Dolphins vs. (3) Chiefs, Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

A loss in the regular season finale changed Long and Miami’s postseason plans from hosting at least one playoff game to playing on the road from here on out. For the first time in his career, Long appeared in all 17 games this year. He tallied a career- and team-best 113 total tackles. He also tallied career-highs in tackles for loss (9) and quarterback hits (6), and registered the first sack of his pro career.

Long and the Dolphins will take on the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday evening. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Colton McKivitz (OL) – San Francisco 49ers

Wild Card Weekend: (1) 49ers earned first-round bye

McKivitz and the 49ers get to kick their feet up and relax this week, relatively speaking. With its 12-5 record, San Francisco earned a first-round bye. In his first year as a full-time starter, McKivitz started and played in all 17 games. The former Mountaineer offensive lineman was durable and dependable, playing every offensive snap in all but four games. In all, McKivitz was on the field for 1,127 snaps between offense and special teams.