A spot in the NCAA Quarterfinals — the Elite 8, to put it in basketball terms — is on the line Saturday in Morgantown.

When No. 5 West Virginia (15-2-4) and Vermont (13-5-2) kick off at 4 p.m. ET at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the Mountaineers will be playing for a berth to the quarterfinals for just the third time in program history. Dan Stratford’s club made it that far two years ago.

Before WVU can make Elite 8 plans, they must down the visiting Catamounts. Here are five things to know before the Round of 16 gets underway.

Vermont Scouting Report

The Catamounts are used to playing low-scoring games. Vermont has scored 11 fewer goals than West Virginia this year and has conceded four fewer, as well. Vermont’s .775 save percentage this year ranks 34th out of 202 teams.

Yaniv Bazini, a native of Beit Hanan, Israel, paces the Catamounts with 11 goals. He is the only double-digit goal scorer for Vermont this year. His 62 shot attempts are tied for the 16th most in the nation. Midfielder Carter Johnson and defender Nick Lockermann are Vermont’s next-best offensive weapons, in terms of goals and/or assists.

Owen Jack has started every game, and played every minute, in goal for the Catamounts, pitching eight shutouts.

Tsukada and Caldeira

West Virginia’s two-headed monster of Marcus Caldeira and Yutaro Tsukada have combined for 22 goals this season. Tsukada is on a hot streak, having scored five goals in the last five matches, including the game-winning goal in WVU’s first game of the postseason last weekend against Louisville. Caldeira, meanwhile, is due to find the back of the net. The sophomore standout hasn’t scored since he logged a hat trick against top-ranked Marshall on October 18.

Caldeira was forced to leave WVU’s NCAA Tournament opener after getting cleated in the knee in the second half. He did return and finished the match, though Stratford said afterward that his leading goal scorer has also been dealing with a nagging injury for part of this season.

Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium Advantage

West Virginia is 7-0-3 at home this season. The Mountaineers are 6-2-1 in NCAA Tournament games played inside DDSS, and haven’t lost at home in the national tournament since 2006.

Three of Vermont’s five losses this season have come on the road, and only one was against a Top 25 team.

A Sold-Out Crowd

Saturday’s match will be a sell-out, according to ticket information on wvugame.com. Mountaineer fans fell just 10 friends shy of tying the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium attendance record against the Cardinals last weekend. That record was set in October when 3,147 spectators watched West Virginia defeat No. 1 Marshall 5-2.

Students with a valid student ID will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 3 p.m.

What’s At Stake

A trip to the NCAA Quarterfinals.

Vermont is looking to return to the Elite 8 for the second straight year and the third time in school history. West Virginia has even more to play for.

Not only is Stratford’s crew hoping to punch its ticket to the next round of the tournament, and move one step closer to the College Cup, but the quarterfinal game will be played in Morgantown if West Virginia can advance.